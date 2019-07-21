Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $267.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to announce $267.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.50 million. Albany International reported sales of $256.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $251.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.75 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 10.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,616,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $104,506,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,498.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.89. 213,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,982. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22. Albany International has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $84.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

