Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

AIRYY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67. Air China has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

