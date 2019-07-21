Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACST. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Aegis assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of ACASTI PHARM-TS in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Acasti Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

ACST opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acasti Pharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

