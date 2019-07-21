Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACST. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Aegis assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of ACASTI PHARM-TS in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Acasti Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.25.
ACST opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
See Also: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.