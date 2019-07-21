$491.43 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report $491.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $476.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $513.00 million. Koppers reported sales of $436.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $434.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In related news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 29,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $886,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at $457,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,132 shares of company stock worth $355,461 and sold 39,706 shares worth $1,181,189. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 9.5% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 3.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers by 11.6% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 488,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 50,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter worth approximately $8,084,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koppers stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,244. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02. Koppers has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $544.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

