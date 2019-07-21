$3.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to report sales of $3.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.04 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will report full-year sales of $13.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.38 billion to $13.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qurate Retail Inc Series A.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $12.92. 2,761,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Chairman Gregory B. Maffei purchased 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. George bought 244,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,059,545.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,144,568 shares of company stock valued at $14,292,546. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,196.4% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5,205.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

