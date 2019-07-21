$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.02 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $7.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.41. 319,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $43.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In related news, COO C Eric Swank sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $200,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 4,625,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070,351.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $1,408,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,031,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,613,000 after acquiring an additional 207,663 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,156,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,679,000 after acquiring an additional 31,907 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

