$197.20 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to announce sales of $197.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.40 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $205.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $903.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $903.00 million to $903.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $936.65 million, with estimates ranging from $931.00 million to $942.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.04 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on First Merchants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NTCT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,995. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, insider Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $79,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,697,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,272,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,908,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,842,000 after purchasing an additional 515,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,308,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,627,000 after purchasing an additional 157,676 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,273,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.