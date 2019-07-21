1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) vs. New York Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NYCB) Financial Review

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and New York Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $19.69 million 2.31 -$20,000.00 N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp $1.78 billion 2.78 $422.42 million $0.79 13.43

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

New York Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin does not pay a dividend. New York Community Bancorp pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and New York Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A New York Community Bancorp 2 3 4 0 2.22

New York Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.06, indicating a potential upside of 13.69%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Profitability

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and New York Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin N/A N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp 22.65% 6.65% 0.80%

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans. It operates a network of five full service banking offices in Milwaukee County, two full service banking offices in Waukesha County, and one full service banking office in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1895 and is based in Greenfield, Wisconsin. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. is a subsidiary of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, MHC.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; specialty finance loans and leases, and other commercial and industrial loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; one-to-four family loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers annuities, life and long-term care insurance products, and mutual funds; cash management products; and online, mobile, and phone banking services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations through a network of 252 community bank branches and 277 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Westbury, New York.

