$129.13 Million in Sales Expected for Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) will report sales of $129.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Key Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.10 million and the highest is $138.00 million. Key Energy Services reported sales of $144.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Key Energy Services will report full-year sales of $520.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.90 million to $583.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $591.60 million, with estimates ranging from $478.80 million to $691.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Key Energy Services.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $109.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.53 million. Key Energy Services had a negative net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 383.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Key Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services during the first quarter worth $52,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 23,463 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 1,188.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 243,284 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.84. 129,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.95. Key Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

