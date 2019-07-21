1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €20.50 Price Target at Macquarie

Macquarie set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €41.37 ($48.10).

ETR DRI opened at €26.54 ($30.86) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.54. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €24.10 ($28.02) and a one year high of €52.90 ($61.51).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

