1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLWS shares. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark upgraded from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sidoti set a $9.00 target price on Kirkland’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,489,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,810,032.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,375. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 686.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 13.5% in the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

FLWS traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,629. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.12 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

