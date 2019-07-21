$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to post $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Winnebago Industries reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.77 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $106.00 price objective on Churchill Downs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of WGO stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 266,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $42.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 402.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.