$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DXP Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. DXP Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DXP Enterprises.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. DXP Enterprises’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens set a $198.00 price objective on HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered YRC Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ DXPE traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $31.37. 128,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,674. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $552.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,959,000 after purchasing an additional 180,936 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

