$0.59 EPS Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.62. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.31 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URBN. Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush set a $26.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.49.

URBN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. Accident Compensation Corp bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 259.3% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 252,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 182,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

