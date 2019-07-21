$0.08 EPS Expected for Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. Computer Task Group also posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Computer Task Group had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $97.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.63 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTG. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on Triumph Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 283,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 64,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 278,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 128,228 shares in the last quarter. 49.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

