Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, insider James R. Abbott sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $91,110.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $99,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,658. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,869,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,166,000 after acquiring an additional 184,833 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 146,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $46.10. 3,144,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,879. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.90.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

