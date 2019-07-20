Zcoin (XZC) Price Down 6.3% This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $78.12 million and $1.32 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $9.81 or 0.00092566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Bittrex, Binance and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,965,418 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, QBTC, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Indodax, Cryptopia, Coinroom, Huobi, Binance, Upbit, BX Thailand, Koinex and TDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

