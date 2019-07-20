Zacks: WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) Given $1.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2019 // Comments off

WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $1.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned WidePoint an industry rank of 30 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYY remained flat at $$0.44 during midday trading on Monday. 281,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,429. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WidePoint (WYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.