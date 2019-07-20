Zacks: WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) Given $1.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $1.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned WidePoint an industry rank of 30 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYY remained flat at $$0.44 during midday trading on Monday. 281,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,429. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

