Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) to Hold

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $23.04 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.24). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 35,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

