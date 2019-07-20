Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) to “Hold”

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is a non-asset based transportation and logistics services provider offering a full suite of solutions, including customized and expedited less-than-truckload, truckload and intermodal brokerage, and domestic and international air. The Company utilizes a proprietary webenabled technology system and a third-party network of transportation providers to serve a diverse customer base in terms of end market focus and annual freight expenditures. Its third-party transportation providers consist of individuals or small teams that own or lease their own over-the-road transportation equipment and asset-based, over-the-road transportation companies. As a non-asset based transportation provider, the Company does not own any tractors or other power equipment used to transport its customers’ freight. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Cudahy, Wisconsin. “

Get Roadrunner Transportation Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RRTS. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on Roadrunner Transportation Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

NYSE:RRTS opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $382.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.50%. The business had revenue of $507.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roadrunner Transportation Systems news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $26,124.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 52,771 shares of company stock worth $509,933 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRTS. Elliott Management Corp lifted its stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Elliott Management Corp now owns 5,242,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,372 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 2,313.8% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,923,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,235,000.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.