Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Innophos, Inc., is one of the leading North American manufacturers of specialty phosphates, serving a diverse range of customers across multiple applications, geographies and channels. Innophos offers a broad suite of products used in a wide variety of food and beverage, consumer products, pharmaceutical and industrial applications. Innophos’ market-leading positions derive from its experience and dedication to customer service and innovation. “

IPHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

IPHS stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. Innophos has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.84.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Innophos had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $191.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Innophos will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Innophos by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,925,000 after buying an additional 131,590 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Innophos by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,707,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,893,000 after purchasing an additional 556,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innophos by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,084,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,596,000 after purchasing an additional 38,309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Innophos by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 905,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after purchasing an additional 178,826 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Innophos by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 612,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177,149 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

