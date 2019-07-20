Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

CRTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of HubSpot to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.53.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. Criteo has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Criteo had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $235.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, COO Mary Spilman sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $26,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in Criteo by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Criteo by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Criteo by 47.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

