Zacks Investment Research Lowers NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. NMI has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $81.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that NMI will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $114,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,015 shares of company stock valued at $382,760. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NMI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NMI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NMI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of NMI by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

