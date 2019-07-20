Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPHD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Get Nephros alerts:

OTCMKTS:NEPHD opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.85. Nephros has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Nephros had a negative net margin of 52.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nephros (NEPHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.