Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPHD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “
OTCMKTS:NEPHD opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.85. Nephros has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Nephros Company Profile
Nephros, Inc, a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.
