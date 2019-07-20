Zacks Investment Research Lowers Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MPW. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks raised Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.06.

MPW opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.37. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 131.84% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $126,150.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,639.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,368,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,646 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,444,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,704,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,734,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,192,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,109,000 after purchasing an additional 270,206 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,927,000 after purchasing an additional 867,172 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

