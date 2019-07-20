Zacks Investment Research Lowers Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

DLTH has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of USD Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Duluth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.90 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Duluth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.58.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. Duluth has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $35.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $382.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Duluth had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $114.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duluth news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $89,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duluth by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter worth about $8,370,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Duluth by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 506,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duluth by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 251,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 130,467 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

