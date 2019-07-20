Zacks Investment Research Lowers CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CannTrust Holdings Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and produces medical cannabis for health care sectors. CannTrust Holdings Inc. is based in Vaughan, Canada. “

CTST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital lowered CannTrust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bloom Burton lowered CannTrust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup set a $95.00 target price on iRobot and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.25.

Shares of NYSE:CTST opened at C$2.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $391.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CannTrust has a 52-week low of C$2.43 and a 52-week high of C$11.97.

CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.00 million. CannTrust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CannTrust will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CannTrust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CannTrust in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CannTrust during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in CannTrust during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

