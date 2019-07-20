Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

MBIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

MBIO stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

