Zacks: Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $6.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Edap Tms an industry rank of 93 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of EDAP stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 61,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,370. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edap Tms stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Edap Tms as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

