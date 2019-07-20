Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings. Flex posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sampo Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other news, insider David P. Bennett sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $27,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 822,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Douglas Britt sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $99,107.93. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 681,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,157.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,783. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Flex by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Flex by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,007,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,154,000 after acquiring an additional 515,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Flex by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 54,378 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,093,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,975. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.80. Flex has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

