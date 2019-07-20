Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.78. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

In related news, insider Glenn Pushis purchased 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $149,986.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,381.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,904.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,740 shares of company stock worth $336,296 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 566,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,111,000 after acquiring an additional 27,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 99,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.47. 2,335,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,120. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.