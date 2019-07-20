Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Rockwell Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rockwell Medical.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 144.07% and a negative net margin of 55.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 price target on Acer Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Ifs Securities cut Rockwell Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

In other Rockwell Medical news, CEO Stuart M. Paul acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Richmond acquired 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,163.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $116,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMTI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.02. 722,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,344. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $166.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.47.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

