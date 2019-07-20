Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) to announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. Owens-Illinois posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OI. UFS upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.41.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.08. 688,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,793. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 105.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 59.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

