Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on KNX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Stephens set a $112.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Shares of KNX traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,108. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

