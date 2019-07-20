Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.20). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $95.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.62 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 821,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 33,944 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 50,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,038. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $628.78 million, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

