Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.90 Million

Brokerages expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to announce $69.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.79 million to $70.00 million. American Public Education reported sales of $72.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $289.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.44 million to $290.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $295.17 million, with estimates ranging from $295.00 million to $295.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.51 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APEI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in American Public Education by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $31.44. 64,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,791. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of $518.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

