Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.23. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In related news, Director William S. Boyd bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.25 per share, with a total value of $113,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Gary Sarver sold 66,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $3,099,255.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 200.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $33,692,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 950,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,534,000 after acquiring an additional 463,273 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 73.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 921,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 470.3% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 429,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 354,094 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAL stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,615. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $60.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

