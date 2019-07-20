Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) to report sales of $3.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $13.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.04 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.30 billion to $16.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FTI. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

NYSE FTI traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,562. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 802.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 13.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

