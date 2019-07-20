WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.65. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.75 price objective on the stock.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $173.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.78. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.86 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 22.95%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 96,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $4,114,429.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,676.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 13,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $600,483.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,028.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,346 shares of company stock worth $10,779,390. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

