World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. World Fuel Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of INT stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.20.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.96%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 13,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $382,269.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,578 shares of company stock valued at $539,365. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,363,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,063,000 after buying an additional 119,118 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,080,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.