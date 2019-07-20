Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Sells $2,235,528.70 in Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,235 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $2,235,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robynne Sisco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Robynne Sisco sold 98 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.93, for a total transaction of $19,985.14.

WDAY stock opened at $214.24 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $226.83. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,716,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,680,974,000 after purchasing an additional 552,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,900,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,077,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,766,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,247,000. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.70 to C$1.55 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.32.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

