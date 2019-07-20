Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Earns Underperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their underperform rating on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered Wipro from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie lowered Wipro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.76.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. Wipro has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

