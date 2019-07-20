Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.13.

WTFC stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.32. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $92.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.27). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,690,000 after buying an additional 91,339 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,923,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,899,000 after buying an additional 515,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,820,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,586,000 after buying an additional 87,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 49.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,574,000 after buying an additional 326,602 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 709,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

