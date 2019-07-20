William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) – William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($5.80) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.73). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.07) EPS.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Bacanora Lithium in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Workday from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

ATRA opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.96. The stock has a market cap of $695.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.11.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Director Eric Dobmeier bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $261,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,430.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,950 shares of company stock worth $641,147. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,306,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,648,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

