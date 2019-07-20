Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $43.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Advantest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,003,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224,350 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115,972 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 504.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,849,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558,966 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,240,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,307,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540,816 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WES stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 406,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,801. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $671.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.