Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) versus 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Head-To-Head Contrast

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Wellesley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Wellesley Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wellesley Bancorp and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wellesley Bancorp 15.44% 9.12% 0.68% 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wellesley Bancorp and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wellesley Bancorp $36.22 million 2.25 $5.99 million N/A N/A 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $19.69 million 2.31 -$20,000.00 N/A N/A

Wellesley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wellesley Bancorp and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wellesley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Wellesley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Wellesley Bancorp beats 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wellesley Bancorp Company Profile

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it provides investment advisory services and remote capture products; and engages in buying, selling, and holding securities. As of December 31, 2017, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through executive offices and five full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Newton, and Boston; limited- hour branch service office in Needham, Massachusetts; and one full-service branch office in Newton Centre and Boston, as well as wealth management offices located in Wellesley. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans. It operates a network of five full service banking offices in Milwaukee County, two full service banking offices in Waukesha County, and one full service banking office in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1895 and is based in Greenfield, Wisconsin. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. is a subsidiary of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, MHC.

