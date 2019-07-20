Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WB. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered Weibo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.06.

WB opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52. Weibo has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $90.80.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $399.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.65 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 35.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesis Asset Managers LLP raised its position in shares of Weibo by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 3,436,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,324,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,148,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,648,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Weibo by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 929,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,615,000 after purchasing an additional 498,002 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

