Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on WB. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered Weibo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.06.
WB opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52. Weibo has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $90.80.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genesis Asset Managers LLP raised its position in shares of Weibo by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 3,436,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,324,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,148,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,648,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Weibo by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 929,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,615,000 after purchasing an additional 498,002 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.
