Wedbush Reaffirms Buy Rating for Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $95.00 target price on shares of iRobot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $39.01 on Thursday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.48.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $624.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vincent Pilette sold 109,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $4,406,545.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 77,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 881,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,862,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 32.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.