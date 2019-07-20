Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) will announce earnings per share of $1.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Warrior Met Coal reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of $6.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $7.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $6.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $104,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 17,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $591,327.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,979. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 172,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 13.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. 473,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,607. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

