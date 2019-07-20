VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. VOLVO AB/ADR had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.63 billion.

VLVLY stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. VOLVO AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.00.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

